Judge issues permanent injunction blocking enforcement of Michigan's abortion ban

Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher granted a permanent injunction Wednesday in a case challenging Michigan's 1931 abortion ban, stopping enforcement of the law for the foreseeable future.

The injunction, a final ruling in the case against Attorney General Dana Nessel, includes instructions for Nessel to advise Michigan county prosecutors that the law has been declared unconstitutional.

An appellate panel has ruled Gleicher's decisions in the case aren't binding on county prosecutors, but that has been appealed to the Michigan Supreme Court.

Gleicher said Wednesday the appellate panel's "nonprecedential order" doesn't bind her court and questioned the "accuracy" of the conclusion the appellate judges reached.

The state's abortion ban, Gleicher wrote, is "facially unconstitutional because its enforcement would deprive pregnant women of their right to bodily integrity and autonomy, and the equal protection of the law."

The law "will endanger the health and lives of women seeking to exercise their constitutional right to abortion," she said. "Enforcement also threatens pregnant women with irreparable injury because without the availability of abortion services, women will be denied appropriate, safe and constitutionally protected medical care."

Gleicher restated her finding that the Michigan constitution's right to bodily integrity and expanded on it, after further briefing, to find that the constitutional right to due process is "broad enough to include a women's right to abortion."

"A law denying safe, routine medical care not only denies women of their ability to control their bodies and their lives — it denies them of their dignity," Gleicher wrote. "Michigan's Constitution forbid this violation of due process."

Gleicher denied a motion to dismiss Planned Parenthood of Michigan's case filed by the GOP-led House and Senate, rejecting arguments that there is no actual controversy or lack standing.

Whether a controversy existed when the case was first filed in April or when Gleicher issued a preliminary injunction in May is immaterial in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe in June, Gleicher wrote.

"More pertinent is that several county prosecutors have public express an intent to pursue prosecutions of abortion providers unless enjoined from doing so," Gleicher wrote.

