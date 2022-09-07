Michigan's problem districts' struggles grew during COVID, report finds

Educators in K-12 parternship districts — schools formerly labeled as low-performing — faced more problems with student behavior, enrollment losses and chronic absenteeism during the second pandemic school year compared with the first, according to report released Wednesday.

As many as one-third of students from partnership schools and districts were absent from school each day in late winter of 2021-22, researchers at Michigan State University's Education Policy Innovation Collaborative said in a report. Students faced frequent school and classroom closures that required unplanned shifts in instruction and led to interrupted teaching and learning, they said.

Among the partnership districts are the Detroit, Pontiac and River Rouge districts.

The report is EPIC’s fourth annual examining efforts to turn around the lowest performing schools and districts in the state. There were 98 schools and 26 districts operating under partnership agreements with the state last school year.

The partnership model aims to improve student outcomes in a set of Michigan’s low-performing schools and districts by providing them with resources and supports from the Michigan Department of Education, intermediate or countwide school districts and local community partners.

The group found that one in four third graders in partnership schools are eligible to be held back a year or for retention based on their 3rd grade English Language Arts M-STEP score.

Enrollment at partnership schools continued to decline as student exits remained high, the report found, and the pandemic kindergarten cohort did not return in fall 2021, like it did in non-partnership districts.

Katharine Strunk, director of EPIC, said these critically important schools and districts for Michigan are struggling.

"Partnership schools and districts are situated in exactly the communities that were most severely impacted by the pandemic," Strunk said. "Educators and leaders in partnership districts told us how their students lost family members and loved ones, how their teachers and staff taught through some of most challenging circumstances we can imagine."

The report found that a majority of partnership district principals reported school and classroom closures by late winter of the 2021-22 school year that resulted from COVID-19 outbreaks and quarantines as well as insufficient instructional staff and a lack of available substitute teachers and staff.

Pandemic-related challenges around sickness and quarantine led to increased teacher absenteeism in the 2021-22 school year, and substitutes were often unavailable to fill in, the report said.

In addition, teacher turnover and recruitment challenges continued to plague low-performing schools across the state and, in some cases, were exacerbated in partnership schools and districts, officials said.

Strunk said previous academic gains stalled during the pandemic, but there is a silver lining: Researchers found students in partnership districts made similar and, in some cases, greater gains on their benchmark assessments than did students in demographically and academically similar districts across the state.

"The fact that students in these districts fared the same or even slightly better on benchmark assessments than students in comparison districts is testament to the hard work and dedication of thepartnership district educators and families," Strunk said.

All partnership districts have finished their three year agreements and a new round will be selected this fall.

