Police seek tips into series of suspicious fires in Washtenaw County

Superior Township — Authorities are asking the public for help to find the suspect or suspects behind a series of suspicious fires set at a mobile home community.

Officials said there have been seven fires set in the Arbor Woods Mobile Home Park on Arbor Woods Boulevard near Geddes and North Harris roads in Superior Township between Aug. 11 and Sept. 5.

In four of the incidents, a dumpster or garbage can was intentionally set on fire, they said.

Police said in the last incident on Sept. 5, a 15-year-old boy was seen by neighbors attempting to set fire to a patio. The suspect was identified and released to his parents pending prosecution.

However, the Superior Township Fire Department, the Michigan State Police Fire Marshall, and the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about any of the suspicious fires at the mobile home community should call Deputy Bland at (734) 973-7711 or email Blandc@washtenaw.org. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

