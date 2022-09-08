Michigan man mauled by grizzly bear

A grizzly bear mauled a Michigan man Tuesday near the East Fork Indian River in Alaska.

Nicholas Kuperus, 33, was hunting with others when he "surprised" a sow grizzly bear with three cubs, according to Alaska Wildlife Troopers.

The bear attacked Kuperus, leaving him with serious puncture wounds on his arms. He was able to deter the bear from further wounds by spraying it with bear spray.

Alaska Wildlife Troopers in Glennallen received a report of the bear mauling Kuperus approximately 60 miles north of Glennallen in the upper East Fork Indian River.

They talked with Kuperus via a satellite communication device. He was picked up by aircraft and transported to an ambulance in Glennallen.