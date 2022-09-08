Border patrol: Three arrested after illegally crossing St. Clair River into U.S.

Marine City — Three foreign nationals were arrested Monday by Border Patrol agents after an alleged smuggling attempt on the St. Clair River, officials said.

Border Patrol dispatchers who were monitoring a surveillance system saw a boat on the St. Clair River cross the international border and notified agents of a possible smuggling incident, according to a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

When the boat reached land near Marine City, border agents from Marysville met three people, all of whom admitted to having just crossed the Canadian border in a boat, according to the press release.

A 37-year-old Spanish man, a 30-year-old Chilean man and a 34-year-old Brazilian man were processed for removal from the country, according to the press release.

“Smugglers need to understand that our manpower integrated with technology affords us the operational advantage in these smuggling attempts and they will be stopped,” said Chief Patrol Agent Robert Danley. “We will continue to degrade and dismantle these Transnational Criminal Organizations who attempt to exploit our border.”

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson did not immediately respond for additional comment.

