Board of Canvassers certifies abortion, voting rights proposals for the November ballot

The Michigan Board of State Canvassers on Friday voted 4-0 to certify abortion and voting rights proposals for the Nov. 8 ballot, acting under court order a little more than a week after the bipartisan panel deadlocked over certification.

The Michigan Supreme Court ordered the petitions certified Thursday, discarding concerns that the abortion-rights proposal lacked proper word spacing and that the voting proposal failed to list parts of the constitution that would be affected by the proposal.

The full text of the abortion-rights proposal was contained in the petition and legible, even if sections lacked some spacing, the court ruled. And the voting-rights proposal did not make the changes that opponents of the measure alleged, a majority of justices said.

Chairman Tony Daunt, a Republican who voted against certification last week, noted members have been on differing sides in the past on certifying or rejecting other proposals. But the board now has "gotten that clarity" from the courts about how to move forward on the proposals at hand.

Canvasser Richard Houskamp, a Republican who voted against certification last week, also acknowledged he would follow the court order.

"There was nothing partisan at all in the conversation we had last week," Houskamp said. "There was nothing partisan at all in the questions we asked or the clarifications."

In remarks ahead of the vote, Steve Liedel, a lawyer for Reproductive Freedom for All, noted a record number of individuals signed the petition for the abortion-rights proposal to appear on the ballot and they have a right to see it on the November ballot.

"They read it, they understood it, they signed their name to it," Liedel said. "They made no errors. They don’t need government officials telling them otherwise."

The abortion-rights proposal seeks to enshrine reproductive rights — including the right to abortion, pregnancy, miscarriage and sterilization decisions — into the state constitution. The Reproductive Freedom for All Proposal will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot.

The group submitted a record 752,288 signatures to the Bureau of Elections in July. The bureau determined 596,379 signatures were valid and recommended certification since the total exceed the 425,059 signature requirement by more than 150,000 signatures.

Promote the Vote 2022 makes various changes related to Michigan voting rules, including allowing for nine days of early voting, allowing election officials to accept third-party donations, letting voters join a permanent absentee ballot list and ensuring military or overseas ballots postmarked before Election Day and received within six days after are still counted.

It also would require audits to be conducted publicly by state and county officials without involvement by party officials. It would cement the role of canvassers in certifying election results as well enshrine in the constitution Michigan’s current voter identification rules, which allow in-person voters to show a photo ID or fill out an affidavit to attest to their identity.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com