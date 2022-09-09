Marshals seek tips on teen accused of Ypsilanti murder after Facebook spat

U.S. Marshals are asking the public for help in finding a 19-year-old accused of killing a man in Ypsilanti following a dispute on social media.

They are also offering a $5,000 reward for information that directly leads to his arrest.

Coreyon Brown is suspected in the June 28 murder of a man in the West Willow area of Ypsilanti, according to the U.S. Marshals Service Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team.

Police said they believe the murder stemmed from an argument that took place on Facebook. Brown allegedly went to the victim’s house and shot and killed the victim outside of his home.

Brown is described as 5-foot-9 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the U.S. Marshals Service's Tip line at (866) 865-8477, submit a tip online at https://www.usmarshals.gov/tips/, or call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

