Suspect in custody after shooting at police in Westland, officials say

A suspect is in custody after firing shots at police officers in Westland, police said.

According to Westland police, around 2 p.m. Friday officers were called to Palmer Road Baptist Church at 33740 Palmer Road to assist two Detroit police officers investigating a suspect in a robbery that had occurred in Detroit.

"Upon arrival the suspect came out of the address and shot several rounds at officers," the Westland Police Department said in a statement. "Detroit officers returned fire and the situation was handled as a barricade situation."

Police said the suspect was taken into custody and is being treated for minor injuries. No further information was released about the suspect.

According to police, no officers were hit in the gunfire.

Michigan State Police are investigating the incident.

The church sits about two blocks from Adams Middle School on Palmer Road. The school was never in danger during the incident, police said.