Judge denies EMU's temporary restraining order request against striking faculty

A Washtenaw County Circuit Court judge has denied Eastern Michigan University's request to impose a temporary restraining order against striking faculty members.

In an order signed Thursday, Circuit Judge Carol Kuhnke rejected the university's request, which would've forced the university's roughly 500 staff members back to work.

Kuhnke wrote that after reviewing the university's motion, she was not persuaded "that immediate and irreparable injury, loss, or damage will result to the applicant from the delay required to effect notice or from the risk that notice will itself precipitate adverse action before an order can be issued."

She did grant a motion for a show cause hearing, which will be held at 9 a.m. Sept. 16, to determine why an injunction shouldn't be ordered.

EMU asked the court to issue the temporary restraining order to prevent employees from striking in violation of the Michigan Public Employment Relations Act. The 1947 law prohibits employees of a public institution from going on strike.

EMU's faculty union voted late Tuesday to go on strike after contract negotiations failed to yield a new contract. Sticking points have been health care costs and pay increases.

"It’s truly unfortunate that the EMU administration’s failure at the bargaining table will cause delay and disruption for our students,” said Mohamed El-Sayed, EMU professor and president of the union, in a news release Tuesday night.