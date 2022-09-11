Heritage Gathering to celebrate Michigan's connections to the Underground Railroad

Michigan has a rich history with the Underground Railroad and that background will be celebrated this month, said Amanda Campbell, the chair of the Michigan Freedom Trail Commission.

She aims to celebrate that legacy this month during the fifth annual Heritage Gathering.

After nationwide success with virtual programs in the past few years, the commission decided to keep their hybrid approach and have both in-person and virtual events, Campbell said.

The main event is an all-day, in-person conference Sept. 17 at the Michigan History Center in Lansing. The in-person conference costs $12 and includes lunch.

After that, on Sept. 22, Leslie Williams and James Faris will speak about their ancestors' experience with the Underground Railroad.

Speakers at the in-person conference include Anna-Lisa Cox, a fellow at Harvard University's Hutchins Center for African and African American Research, and two descendants of Black farmers who were a part of the Underground Railroad.

There are a lot of aspects to the Underground Railroad, Campbell said, from heritage tours, genealogy and academics.

"History is not static, it's not a one and done," Campbell said. "You learn more as people dive deeper."

Michigan's location, natural resources and already existing abolitionist population made it "the hotbed of the Underground Railroad that it is," Campbell said.

Campbell said she often talks to people who have no idea about Michigan's history with the underground railroad. She wants to make it general knowledge.

The main corridor of the Underground Railroad in the state was Detroit because it's so close to Canada, Campbell said. But there also was a strong presence in southwest Michigan and across the Interstate 94 corridor.

New research has focused largely on the role the Great Lakes played, as well as newly discovered links to the railroad, Campbell said.

"I know we have a lot of space to bring this history into the mainstream," Campbell said. "The Underground Railroad is a cornerstone of civil rights, of the pursuit of civil rights. People were resisting enslavement and challenging the institution of slavery."

Campbell said she wants to bring people from all walks of life together to explore the history and legacy of the Underground Railroad in Michigan.

"I think there's something for everyone," Campbell said. "It's a history that serves everyone. I think it's a history that is relevant even today."

