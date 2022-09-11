MSU addressing Stanley contract amid board pressure for him to retire

Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley Jr. is in talks with the governing board of trustees about the two years still left on his five-year contract, the school confirmed Sunday, a development that could end his presidency.

The conversations began when Stanley, who assumed the presidency in 2019 amid the aftershocks of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal, was asked Friday to retire by Chair Dianne Byrum and Vice Chair Dan Kelly, according to a source not authorized to speak to the press.

In a statement Sunday, MSU spokeswoman Emily Guerrant said: "My only comment is to confirm that the board of trustees and President Stanley are currently in discussions about his contract."

Stanley, 68, was asked to respond by Tuesday. If he chooses not to retire, there are enough votes on the board to remove him because of numerous issues, including the university's handling of sexual and relationship violence, that have caused divisions on the board, according to sources.

Stanley could not be reached. Members of the board either could not be reached or declined to speak on the record.

The decision to ask Stanley to retire follows the August resignation of Sanjay Gupta, dean of the MSU Broad School of Business for 15 years, amid concerns about his leadership and failure to report under the university's guidelines that relate to instances of alleged sexual assault or relationship violence. Stanley supported the resignation.

Two weeks later, Kelly announced on behalf of the majority of the board that it had hired outside legal counsel to review the departure of Gupta as dean of the business school.

Sources said the issue represents larger issues of compliance in MSU's Office of Institutional Equity, which reviews concerns related to discrimination and harassment, and the university's policy on Relationship Violence and Sexual Misconduct.

Other issues also have plagued Stanley's tenure, including his COVID-19 protocols that some board members took issue with as well as feelings of alienation from him among some board members who learned about decisions after they were made, a source said. For instance, many trustees learned of the resignation of Gupta after it occurred.

Stanley, a Seattle native, is a Harvard-trained doctor and biomedical researcher. He came to MSU after serving 10 years as president of Stony Brook University on suburban Long Island in New York. He was vice chancellor for research at Washington University in St. Louis in 2006; prior to that, he was a professor in Washington University's departments of Medicine and Molecular Microbiology following a fellowship in infectious diseases.

Stanley was hired to change the culture at MSU following the massive scandal involving the now-incarcerated serial rapist Nassar, who preyed on hundreds of female athletes for decades.

One of the first decisions Stanley made when he began at MSU was to not move forward with an independent investigation about what happened at MSU that allowed Nassar to assault so many for so long undetected.

The investigation was sought by victims since the Nassar scandal began six years ago. Trustees approved the investigation in June 2019. But Byrum announced during the first meeting that Stanley presided over in September 2019 that there was a split on the board on the scope of the investigation, so it would not move forward.

"What are we going to do with another investigation that has not already been done," Byrum said then.

MSU was focused at the time on a $4.5 million fine to the university from the U.S. Department of Education for its mishandling of the Nassar scandal. Stanley said then that the university would be doing "everything we need to do to comply."

Those who want Stanley to depart include Republican and Democratic trustees. In October, Stanley signed a newly amended contract that boosted his annual salary by 20% to $960,000. It amended the five-year contract he signed on May 28, 2019, upon ascending to the presidency but did not extend the term. The contract expires in July 2024.

His contract outlines what would happen if he resigns or is terminated. If he resigns with good reason, which is defined in many ways, including "demotion from the position of president," Stanley would be entitled to any accrued rights; payments equal to his then-current presidential base salary and benefits for 12 months. He will have the option to return to the faculty as a tenured member of the College of Human Medicine with a $400,000 salary.

If Stanley departs his post, he would be the third president to leave the university since the Nassar scandal. Former President Lou Anna Simon left at the height of the scandal in 2018 after a judge sentenced Nassar, and former Michigan Gov. John Engler was appointed interim president but resigned under pressure in 2019.

