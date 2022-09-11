Heavy rain, thunderstorms Sunday, Monday may lead to flooding in SW Michigan, NWS says

Detroit — Heavy rain Sunday and Monday may lead to some flooding in southern Michigan, with the worst expected on the southwest side of the state, according to the National Weather Service.

Scattered showers Sunday morning are likely to turn into widespread rain by Sunday afternoon and evening, according to the NWS. Come Monday, the rain will mostly be north of Interstate 69.

Southwest Michigan is likely to be hit harder with storms. Widespread rain Sunday afternoon and evening may result in flooding, with the most expected to come near the western I-96 corridor. Meteorologists predict southeast Michigan will see about a quarter inch to a half inch of rainfall. The Saginaw and Bad Axe areas are projected to see the most rain, with a possible 1 to 1.5 inches of rainfall.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected Sunday, but are not likely to be severe, according to NWS. Sunday night rain may have a longer duration, leading to some localized flooding concerns. Some lingering thunderstorms could come Monday morning.

Southwest Michigan is likely to be hit harder with storms. Widespread rain Sunday afternoon and evening may result in flooding, with the most expected to come near the western I-96 corridor.

kberg@detroitnews.com