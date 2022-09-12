One wounded in East Lansing shooting Sunday, 31 bullet casings recovered

East Lansing police are investigating a shooting Sunday that wounded one person, they said.

The shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of M.A.C. Avenue near Albert Street, according to authorities.

Officers were dispatched to the location for a report of shots fired. They arrived and found a person with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to a hospital.

Police said they recovered 31 bullet casings from three different weapons at the scene.

"At this time, there does not appear to be an active threat to the public," officials said in a statement Monday.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspects should call Det. Sgt. Tony Fuller at (517) 319-6876.

