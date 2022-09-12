EMU faculty, administration reach tentative contract agreement, ending strike

Eastern Michigan University's faculty union and the administration reached a tentative contract agreement late Sunday, ending a five-day strike and restoring full class schedules Monday.

EMU's American Association of University Professors has been on strike since Wednesday following weeks of unsuccessful contract negotiations. The union covers over 500 tenure and tenure-track professors. The previous contract expired Aug. 31.

The agreement followed "marathon bargaining sessions between the administration and faculty union bargaining teams this weekend," the university said in a news release Sunday night.

The faculty union announced "the strike is over" on Twitter late Sunday and said all faculty would return to their work duties Monday.

"We could not have done this without all of the support from our Students, the Community, and the Union organizations," EMU-AAUP tweeted.

Salary increases and health care costs were key issues throughout negotiations, the union and administration have said.

The administration could not provide details about the new contract agreement Monday morning.

During the strike, the administration sought a temporary restraining order and injunction to get professors back into classrooms. Washtenaw County Circuit Court Judge Carol Kuhnke denied the administration's request; a hearing was scheduled for this Friday.

