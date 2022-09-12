Man critical after he's run over in Eaton Rapids Twp., police said

A 49-year-old man was run over in Eaton Rapids Township early Sunday, according to a news release from the Eaton County Sheriff's Office.

A 46-year-old man was arrested Sunday after fleeing the scene, police said.

The victim remained in critical but stable condition at a hospital.

Deputies from the Eaton County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the 3800 block of Bostedor Road in Eaton Rapids Township at 4:45 a.m., where they found the victim. The suspect fled in his vehicle to the 8800 block of South Royston Road, where he left the car and fled on foot, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Lansing Police and Michigan State Police K9 units tracked the suspect's path on foot and found that he was picked up by a driver.

Eaton County detectives located and arrested the suspect in Eaton Rapids. The suspect was charged with assault with attempt to murder and is being held in the Eaton County Jail, the Sheriff's Office said.

Email: hmackay@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @hmackayDN