Plane makes emergency landing Sunday at Ann Arbor airport

Pittsfield Township — A pilot and his passenger were uninjured after making an emergency landing Sunday at an airport, police said.

Officers and firefighters were called at about 2:50 p.m. to the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport for a report of a possible crashed aircraft.

They arrived and located an airplane west of the airport in a bean field on the airport's property. They then located the pilot and his lone passenger. Both were uninjured.

An investigation showed the plane did not crash, but the pilot made an emergency landing in the field after the aircraft lost power following takeoff.

Officials said the two-seat Cessna152 was not damaged from the landing. Police also said they have contacted the Federal Aviation Administration about the incident.

