Man arrested in Mexico in connection with west Michigan woman's murder

The Detroit News

A man wanted in connection with the murder of a west Michigan woman has been arrested in Mexico.

According to WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids, Yenly Garcia is awaiting extradition back to Michigan after he was arrested last week in central Mexico, north of Mexico City.

Garcia, 44, is wanted in connection with the murder of Mollie Schmidt, a west Michigan mother of five whose body was found Aug. 31.

Schmidt, 33, of Plainfield Township was last seen Aug. 21 and family suspected something was amiss when she missed her daughter's first day of kindergarten.

Her body was found nine days later in an apartment in the 1500 block of 44 St. SW in Wyoming, Michigan, with a gunshot wound, Wyoming police Lt. Rory Allen said in a video of a media briefing posted by WOOD-TV.

Kent County Sheriff's Office detectives and Wyoming police found Schmidt in Garcia's apartment while executing a search warrant.