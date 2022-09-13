McCormack to join nonprofit providing international dispute resolution services

Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget McCormack will assume the role of president and CEO of a nonprofit that provides dispute resolution services to domestic and international commercial clients, according to a statement from the organization.

Her appointment to the role at New York-based American Arbitration Association-International Centre for Dispute Resolution begins in February 2023, when McCormack will take over for departing president and CEO India Johnson.

On Monday, McCormack announced her plans to step down some time between Nov. 22 and Dec. 31.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to appoint a replacement to the court in the coming months.

The American Arbitration Association-International Centre for Dispute Resolution, which has offices in 29 states and Singapore, provides multilingual dispute resolution services through its international center to parties in commercial disputes.

The outgoing CEO Johnson made $956,639 in 2020, according to the organization's most recent publicly-available tax return.

“We undertook an extensive and thorough search to find a leader who is not only an expert in the legal field, but who also possesses outstanding business acumen and shares our dedication to enhancing the alternative dispute resolution process and expanding access to it,” Kimberly Wiehl, chairwoman of the center's board of directors, said in a statement.

McCormack has worked as an adjunct law professor at the University of Michigan Law School and as a strategic advisor at the University of Pennsylvania Law Schools' Future of the Profession Initiative. She also holds positions within the American Bar Association.

“I am honored to join the AAA-ICDR team and to serve those who rely on its many services and contributions,“ McCormack said in a statement. “I very much look forward to working to advance AAA-ICDR’s critical mission and expand its reach. At a time when so much is changing in the legal profession, the AAA-IDCR’s mission and vision are more important than ever.”

The American Arbitration Association has resolved 422,042 cases so far in 2022, according to its website. The International Centre for Dispute Resolution has agreements with more than 80 countries.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com