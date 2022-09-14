Bird flu found in backyard poultry flock in Ingham County after months with no domestic cases

Bird flu has been discovered in a backyard poultry flock in Ingham County, the first domestic case seen in the state since May, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The location where the virus was found is under quarantine and the approximately 20 birds in the flock will be killed to prevent the spread of the disease, according to the press release. The birds tested positive Monday.

“While this newest detection is unfortunate, it is not unexpected. Even though Michigan has not had a case of HPAI in domestic birds since May, the disease was regularly being found in the state’s wildlife, indicating the virus is still present in the environment,” said State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland in a statement. “As wild birds migrate and spread the virus this fall, it is vital for bird owners to take every step they can to protect their birds from being exposed to wild birds. Keeping HPAI out of Michigan’s domestic flocks remains a team effort.”

This was the first detection of the bird flu in Ingham County, according to state officials.

It can be spread from flock to flock by wild birds, through contact with infected poultry, by equipment and on the shoes and clothes of people, according to the press release.

The risk to humans from this case is low, according to the press release.

To report a possible case of the bird flu in domestic flocks, contact MDARD at 800-292-3939 during the day or 517-373-0440 after hours. Bird owners should watch for multiple sudden deaths in the flock, a drop in egg production, a significant decrease in water consumption or an increase in sick birds.

Suspected cases in wild birds — which may be indicated by unusual or unexplained deaths among birds — can be reported to the Department of Natural Resources at 517-336-5030 or by using the DNR's Eyes in the Field app.

