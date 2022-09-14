Michigan Supreme Court appoints 5 new members of attorney grievance, discipline committees

The Michigan Supreme Court has appointed five new people to the Attorney Grievance Commission and the Attorney Discipline Board, as well as reappointed two grievance commission leaders.

These commissions handle all complaints made about attorneys in Michigan. The grievance commission investigates the complaints and the discipline board issues punishments, if it deems them warranted.

Attorney Kendrah Robinson and non-attorney Samy Wassef were appointed to the Attorney Grievance Commission for a term that runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2025. Attorney J. Paul Janes was reappointed as vice chair, and Thomas Kienbaum was reappointed as chair for the same length terms.

For the Attorney Discipline Board, the Supreme Court appointed non-attorney Andreas Sidiropoulos and attorneys Tish Vincent and Katherine Stanley. Their terms also run Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2025.

Michigan’s attorney grievance and discipline groups are appointed by the Michigan Supreme Court and handle separate aspects of the investigation and adjudication of lawyers against whom a complaint is made. Both are funded through dues paid by Michigan State Bar members.

The Attorney Grievance Commission receives complaints about attorneys, gathers information and determines whether an official complaint should be sent to the Attorney Discipline Board. The commission’s duties are completely confidential and a complaint against an attorney isn’t revealed until or unless the commission determines there’s enough evidence to forward the complaint to the Attorney Discipline Board.

If the commission takes no action or decides to instead caution or admonish an attorney, the existence of the initial complaint or the investigation itself never comes to light publicly.

The Attorney Discipline Board then adjudicates the case compiled by the commission to determine what, if any, discipline a lawyer should face.

In recent weeks, the commission has come under scrutiny after Attorney General Dana Nessel criticized it for failing to act on complaints against attorneys involved in efforts to overturn the November 2020 presidential election.

Nessel, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson filed a February 2021 complaint with the commission against Greg Rohl, Scott Hagerstrom and Stefanie Lambert Juntilla for "violating ethical standards of legal practice" in a 2020 election suit called King v. Benson.

Republican attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno revealed earlier this year he also was subject to an Attorney Grievance Commission investigation into his handling of litigation involving the 2020 election in Antrim County.

