Accused peeper re-arrested after more bathroom videos in Ann Arbor found

A 35-year-old man charged with hiding cameras in Washtenaw County public restrooms was arrested again Thursday after authorities linked him to more incidents after he posted bond and left jail, police confirmed.

The Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a new 13-count felony count for Erric Desean Morton, said Ann Arbor Police Lt. Bonnie Theil.

The counts included seven for capturing/distributing images of an unclothed person and six for using computers to commit a crime.

Morton remains in the county jail pending an arraignment scheduled for Friday, Theil said.

He was charged last week through 15th District Court in Ann Arbor on a dozen similar counts, records show.

Officials reported Morton placed hidden cameras in city bathrooms between January and July at sites including Altar’d State, Bath & Body Works as well as Starbucks.

The incidents followed Morton’s release from prison on Jan. 27, Michigan Department of Corrections records show. He was charged in 2015 on numerous counts of capturing/distributing images of an unclothed person and using computers to commit a crime, according to online records for 14A-2 District Court in Ypsilanti.

Morton was arrested Sept. 6 after search warrants at his home that day and in July; electronic devices and computers were seized, Theil said.

After his arraignment, he posted a $100,000 bond, records show.

“Out of concern for the safety of the community, AAPD detectives (with assistance from MSP) expedited the analysis of Morton’s devices and discovered additional videos,” Theil said in an email.

Six more victims were identified through the Ann Arbor footage filmed between July 22 and Sept. 6 at a Starbucks unisex restroom in the 2700 block of Plymouth and the Hampton Inn & Suite's first-floor lobby bathroom on Jackson, she added.

Meanwhile, investigators have sought information from the public online and through a tip line, (734) 794-6939.

It is not yet clear how many victims are linked to Morton overall, Theil told The Detroit News. “We won’t have a solid total number until all the devices are thoroughly looked at. Not sure how long that will be as it can be a lengthy process."

An attorney listed as representing Morton did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday night.