Adrian man, 62, dies after crashing his motorcycle in Monroe Co. ditch

London Township — A 62-year-old Adrian man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in a ditch Wednesday, Michigan State Police said.

The crash happened at about 11:45 p.m. on Oakville Waltz Road near Tuttle Hill Road, they said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the rider of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Oakville Waltz Road when he lost control of the machine while negotiating a curve in the road. The motorcycle ran off the road and into a ditch.

Police said the rider fell from the motorcycle and suffered fatal injuries.

Investigators said it is not known if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash should call Michigan State Police Trooper Cole Martin at the Monroe Post at (734) 242-3500.

