Corn maze at Michigan farm takes MSU-UM rivalry to new heights

A farm about an hour northeast of Detroit is taking the rivalry of two of Michigan's most known Big Ten colleges to new heights.

On Saturday, Choice Farm Market in Webberville is scheduled to unveil a new corn maze that aerially shows the head of Michigan State University's Spartan mascot, the state of Michigan outline, and the University of Michigan's block "M".

"We're pretty excited. We think it's a really cool theme," said Loretta Benjamin, co-owner of Choice Farm Market.

Benjamin knows MSU and UM graduates who live in Webberville, so she and her husband, Todd Benjamin, thought the maze would be a fun addition to the farm.

And since it sits about 45 miles from Ann Arbor and approximately 23 miles from East Lansing, the Benjamins think their location will also help them attract thousands of Spartans and Wolverines.

The couple hired a maze designer and drew insight from a Green Bay Packers versus Chicago Bears corn maze. "We thought it would be a big hit here between the two universities," Benjamin said.

Social media has given the maze positive feedback, receiving several likes, shares and comments on Facebook and the farm's website.

"It's been a lot of positive feedback from the community. Everybody's really excited to have this," Benjamin said. "We want to become a destination.

"The corn maze and the pumpkin patch is phase one," she said, adding that the farm will eventually have educational opportunities in its agritourism destination by August 2023.

Choice Market Farm opened in 2021 and sells beef cuts to the community and local restaurants. They also sell pork, dairy products, honey and syrup from other Michigan-based companies.

"The focus is local and made in Michigan things," Benjamin said.

The farm's maze opens Saturday and will remain open from nooon to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays until Oct. 30.

There are two mazes that participants can go through; one for smaller kids featuring a sing-along and one for "bigger kids" featuring fun facts, allowing participants to "be outdoors ... learn a little bit about agriculture and where their food comes," Benjamin said.

Choice Farm Market offers a free hayride from the parking lot to the corn maze. The smaller maze will cost $5; it will cost $8 to go through the bigger maze. Kids 4 and under will have free entry. The farm is cash only.

The maze is located at 4212 Holt Road in Webberville at the corner of M-52 and Holt Road.

mjohnson@detroitnews.com

@_myeshajohnson