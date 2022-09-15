What's in EMU's faculty contract that ended a 5-day strike? Salary and health care gains

Eastern Michigan University's faculty union released details about the proposed contract which members will vote to ratify on Tuesday after the union's negotiating team and EMU administration agreed to the contract late Sunday night, ending a five-day strike.

The proposed contract says there will be no retaliation or loss of pay as a result of the strike, according to a union news release. The proposal includes pay raises the first three years with a fourth year of pay hike to be negotiated

"We have important gains and protections in our proposed agreement because our members displayed extraordinary solidarity throughout the negotiating process, and we received tremendous support from our students and our community during our strike," said Matt Kirkpatrick, associate professor of English language and literature at EMU and chair of the EMU-AAUP negotiating team.

Throughout negotiations, the administration said they wanted to balance their actions at the negotiating table with the impact of increased costs on EMU students.

"The tentative agreement achieves that balance — there will not be any increased costs to students as a result," spokesman Walter Kraft said Thursday. "The University has outstanding faculty and we’re pleased that they are able to feel rewarded and valued for their work."

The EMU Association of American University Professors represents over 500 tenure and tenure track faculty. Their previous contract expired Aug. 31, two days after fall classes began. Negotiations stalled over issues involving pay raises and health care costs, the union and administration have previously said.

The proposed contract includes salary gains and health care protections, the union said in a news release Thursday.

Faculty would receive a raise of 4% or $4,000, whichever is larger, in the first year of the contract. Raises of 3.5% would follow in years two and three of the new contract and salary talks will re-open in the fourth year to protect members from continued inflation, according to a union news release.

Faculty are offered the same health care coverage options as EMU's administration and other collective bargaining units on campus, the union said in a news release. Premium costs will be set using the 80/20 cost-sharing model, where the insurance provider agrees to spend at least 80% of the money they receive from premiums on health care costs.

The faculty's current preferred provider organization health care plan is protected under the proposed contract, and faculty members will have the option to switch to zero-cost health maintenance organization coverage, according to an EMU-AAUP news release.

Michigan Public Act 152 limits the amount that public employers may contribute to a medical health plan and the union said they fought hard against the administration's proposal to impose "hard caps" on employer contributions to healthcare.

"The tentative agreement we reached with the faculty union continues to provide excellent health benefits for our faculty and, when fully implemented, will continue to comply with the law," Kraft said.

The proposed contract includes a commitment to conduct a salary equity study with faculty input to address inequities affecting faculty of color.

In one cost-saving move, the union tentatively agreed that the faculty would pay for their on-campus parking, which previously was free for tenured and tenure track faculty. But the university agreed to contribute an amount equal to half of faculty parking payments to the student emergency fund and provide student bus passes, according to the union.

EMU faculty are scheduled to vote on the proposed contract next week, and the results are expected by Sept. 23. A majority of voters is needed for ratification, and the union's executive committee and bargaining council have recommended that members vote "yes" on the proposed contract.

