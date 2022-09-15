Imlay City couple charged in connection to prostitution enterprise

An Imlay City couple have been charged in connection with using Lapeer County massage parlors as fronts for an alleged prostitution and sex trafficking operation, police announced Thursday.

The charges against Anthony Joseph Juip, 72, and his wife Qing Feng Xu, 58, followed a five-month investigation, authorities said in a statement.

A probe into their business at 542 North Cedar Street in Imlay City initially launched in April due to an exterior ordinance violation on the building and a check of its license and legitimacy, which "led to an alarming set of facts," according to the release.

The Imlay City Police Department sent undercover officers inside the parlor and another on Lake Nepessing Road in Lapeer; search warrants were executed Aug. 3, Chief Brett Selby said.

"Four Chinese women living in Imlay City were on work visas, employed by Juip and Xu, were detained and provided immediate victim assistance pending further investigation," he said.

"The Imlay City Police Department has treated this investigation each step of the way as though the women involved may be possible victims of human trafficking. Several other women from out of town have been rotated in and out of these businesses over the course of the past year."

Investigators believe most of the clientele were from out of town and would drive 40-50 minutes to reach the businesses.

The Lapeer County Prosecutor authorized three counts for each against the pair: conducting a criminal enterprise, a 20-year felony; and keeping a house of prostitution, a 5-year felony.

Both are scheduled to return to 71-A District Court on Sept. 26.

"The dismantling of this criminal enterprise by this Police Department should send a clear message to anyone, that the Imlay City Police Department and the people of Lapeer County will not allow bad actors to exploit vulnerable individuals for profit through prostitution and human trafficking," Selby said Thursday.

Michigan State Police troopers, the Lapeer County Sheriff and federal officials were involved in the probe, which is ongoing, the chief said.

Any women who had contact with the businesses and were turned away or denied service are asked to call the Imlay City Police Department at (810) 724-2345.