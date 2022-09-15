State confirms eastern equine encephalitis case in Roscommon Co. horse

A mosquito-borne virus has been confirmed in a horse in Roscommon County, state officials announced Thursday.

The eastern equine encephalitis case in the 14-year-old Percheron mare was the first in the county this year, the Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development said.

The Roscommon case is the state's second EEE confirmation in a domestic animal. There were no reported cases of the disease in humans, according to a release.

The horse became ill on Sept. 2 "with colic-like symptoms, which progressed to neurologic signs — including muscle tremors, dog sitting, and being down with an inability to rise," said State Veterinarian Nora Wineland. "The horse was unvaccinated against EEE and was humanely euthanized due to the severity of her condition."

Wineland said the case "shows the virus is present in the area’s mosquitoes and highlights the need to take precautions."

She advised owners to protect animals by placing livestock in a barn under fans during peak mosquito activity, from dusk through dawn; eliminating standing water; using an insect repellant on animals approved for the species; and contacting a veterinarian to vaccinate horses against EEE and other mosquito-borne diseases.

"Also, please contact a veterinarian if a horse shows signs of the illness: mild fever and stumbling, which can progress to being down and struggling to stand," Wineland said.

EEE is a viral disease transmitted through mosquito bites to animals and humans, state officials said Thursday. It is typically seen in late summer and early fall each year in Michigan.

The disease, which has a 90% percent fatality rate among equines that become ill, is not spread by horse-to-horse or horse-to-human contact, according to the release.

"Overall, EEE and other mosquito-borne illnesses will continue to pose a risk to both animals and humans until temperatures consistently fall below freezing," officials said.