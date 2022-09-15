Two women charged in theft of state police recruiting tent

Traverse City — Two Northern Michigan women face larceny charges after allegedly stealing a state police recruiting tent during this summer's National Cherry Festival.

Tips lead to the arrest of Brittany Susan Frick, 29, and Allison Taylor Pardo, 26, who were arraigned this week in 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County on charges stemming from the theft.

Frick and Pardo, who allegedly stole the tent from downtown Traverse City during the festival, were each charged with misdemeanor larceny of an item worth $200 or more but less than $1,000.

"Numerous tips were received and the two women responsible for the theft were identified," officials said.

Investigators submitted their findings to the county prosecutor's office, which issued arrest warrants for the two women. Troopers said the women were living in Kalkaska but moved.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez