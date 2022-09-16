Police investigating stabbing of man, 27, in Saginaw

A 27-year-old Saginaw man is recovering after being stabbed early Friday morning, Michigan State Police said.

Officials are asking the public for help to find suspects in the case.

According to a preliminary investigation, the stabbing happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Cass Street near Hamilton Street in Saginaw.

The victim was stabbed in the torso after an altercation among a group of people. Medics took the man to a hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at (989) 297-8657 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.

