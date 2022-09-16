Missing Michigan children found in Florida after father kidnapped them, feds say

Four missing Michigan children, ranging in age from 3 to 10 years old, were found in Florida after their non-custodial father kidnapped them, U.S. Marshals officials announced Friday.

Calling it "probably one of the strangest things I've ever seen in my life," Senior Inspector Robert Watson told The Detroit News that three of the children had lived in the cab of Joses Braxton's semi-truck for a year.

The fourth child was allegedly abducted in April, when they joined the other three. The eldest, a 10-year-old girl, was given a maternal role over the others, Watson said. The children slept in the top bunk of the cab while Braxton, a long-haul trucker, slept in the bottom.

The children were found safe Thursday, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release Friday. They were found in a Wal-Mart parking lot near Riviera Beach, Florida, north of Miami. Braxton was taken into custody after exiting the store.

The U.S. Marshals Service said marshals in the Eastern District of Michigan worked with Michigan State Police and marshals in Florida to locate Braxton, who had a felony warrant out of Saginaw County for parental kidnapping.

“The Marshals Service is dedicated to helping recover critically missing and endangered children,” said Owen Cypher, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Michigan, in the news release. “I’m especially proud of the dedication and tenacity displayed by our investigators, as well as the speed at which they acted to ensure the safe recovery of these kids.”

Marshals were initially only looking for the child allegedly taken in April, Watson said. Officials learned of the other three children Thursday morning, he said, as the other three kids had not been reporting missing previously.

"The mother, she allowed him to see them," Watson said. "The problem was he didn't have custody, and she thought she was going to get in trouble if she reported them missing because he wasn't supposed to have them. She was afraid and didn't know what to do."

Watson said child protective services in Florida had interviewed the children, who indicated they had not been in school for the time they were with Braxton. Instead, they all lived in the truck with him.

The children have not yet been reunited with their families, he said, but family members are on their way to Florida to see the children.

Braxton is from Michigan, Watson said. The four children are all from Saginaw.

Watson said Michigan State Police were working to get the children back with their families and to support the families.

Michigan State Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday on what that would look like.

The children are likely going to be behind in school but appeared physically healthy, Watson.

He said he didn't understand how no one who might have seen the youths in the past year said anything.

"It's hard for me to comprehend how they went day in and day out with nobody saying anything," Watson said. "Maybe folks don't want to get involved. There's a million reasons out there. But I'm just glad this story had a happy ending."

