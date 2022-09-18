Body of missing 27-year-old Taylor man found in wooded area

A Taylor man who went missing Sept. 5 was found dead Thursday in a wooded area near Goddard and Allen roads, according to Taylor police.

Kyle Laski, 27, was last seen on around 9 p.m. Sept. 5 riding his bicycle. At the time of his reported missing, police said Laski may have been experiencing a “mental health crisis and in need of assistance."

The city of Taylor and Taylor Police posted on Facebook Saturday morning that Laski’s body been found earlier in the week.

“The family has been deluged with calls, even after his body was found. Again, if you participated in this search, the family, City of Taylor and the Taylor Police appreciate your efforts,” part of the Facebook post reads.

Social media posts show that many Taylor residents and businesses got involved in helping find Laski.