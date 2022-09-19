Woman dies after West Michigan house explosion

Caledonia — Officials are investigating a west Michigan house explosion that killed a 77-year-old woman early Monday.

Police received reports after midnight about a house fire and explosion in Caledonia, which is about 20 miles southeast of Grand Rapids, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said.

The woman lived in the 1500 block of Fairwood Court and was in bed at the time of the explosion, according to her family. She had injuries including a broken neck and back, and severe burns, her family said. She died as a result of these injuries Monday evening, the Kent County Sheriff's Office reported.

The woman was found trapped on the back porch of the home, but deputies were unable to reach her, police said.

Officials said the cause of the blast may have been gas-related. They found debris as far as 100 feet from the home, according to WZZM 13.

"The explosion could be felt blocks away," neighbors said.

"It shook my house, it sounded like something crashed in our house; the flames were two stories high," said neighbor Tietricha Thomas, who lives across the street. "It was clear the second floor was completely gone, and the first floor was engulfed in flames."

Police were assisted by Cutlerville, Dutton and Kentwood fire officials, and were able to reach the woman and channel a water line to the backyard.

DTE, which arrived at the scene with fire crews, disconnected natural gas service to the home, according to media reports.

“We understand a woman who was in the home has been transported to a local hospital, and our thoughts and prayers go to her and her loved ones in hopes for the best possible outcome,” DTE said in a statement.

“Our teams focus on maintaining the safety and integrity of our system of underground natural gas pipes through a robust program of inspections, maintenance and upgrades,” DTE said.

Investigators have ruled that no criminal activity was involved. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation, according to police.