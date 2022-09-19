West Michigan house explosion leaves woman in critical condition

Caledonia — Officials are investigating a west Michigan house explosion that left a 77-year-old woman in critical condition early Monday morning.

The incident occurred moments after midnight when officials received reports of a house fire and explosion in Caledonia, which is about 20 miles southeast of Grand Rapids, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to family members, the woman, a widow who lives alone, lived in the 1500 block of Fairwood Court, was reportedly in bed at the time of the explosion. She has several injuries including a broken neck and back, and severe burns, family said.

When authorities arrived at around 12:20 a.m., the elderly woman was found trapped on the back porch of the residence, but deputies alone were unable to reach her, police said.

Officials — who've yet to determine the cause of the explosion, though it may have been gas-related — found debris as far as 100 feet from the home as a result of the explosion's force, according to WZZM 13.

Neighbors said, "the explosion could be felt blocks away."

Police were assisted by Cutlerville, Dutton and Kentwood fire officials, and were able to reach the woman and channel a water line to the backyard.

DTE, who arrived at the scene with fire crews, immediately disconnected natural gas service to the home, following the incident, according to media reports.

“We understand a woman who was in the home has been transported to a local hospital, and our thoughts and prayers go to her and her loved ones in hopes for the best possible outcome,” DTE said in a statement.

“Our teams focus on maintaining the safety and integrity of our system of underground natural gas pipes through a robust program of inspections, maintenance and upgrades,” DTE said.

Investigators have ruled that no criminal activity was involved. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation, according to police.