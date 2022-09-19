Suspected drunken driver hits MSP patrol car in Washtenaw County

A Michigan State Police trooper was injured early Monday after a suspected drunken driver struck his patrol car in Washtenaw County, authorities said.

The trooper from the MSP Brighton post was investigating a crash involving a motorist believed to have been operating while intoxicated at around 1:30 a.m. on westbound Interstate 94 near Zeeb Road in Scio Township, the agency said in a statement.

While the trooper's patrol car was blocking part of the lane for the tow truck, another driver also believed to be intoxicated hit it, according to the release.

The trooper was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, MSP reported.

The suspect, identified as a 33-year-old man from Canton, was arrested.