High court lets stand dismissal of MSU gymnastics coach's conviction

The Michigan Supreme Court has declined to hear the appeal of a lower court decision that overturned charges against former Michigan State University gymnastics coach Kathie Klages connected to the Larry Nassar sexual misconduct scandal.

In a brief order Wednesday, the high court said it was not "persuaded that the questions presented should be reviewed by this court."

The decision came nine months after the Michigan Court of Appeals vacated Klages' conviction on charges that she lied to police during an investigation into the sexual assaults committed by Nassar, the former MSU and USA Gymnastics doctor. The appellate panel found her statements about not remembering a 1997 conversation were not material to the investigation.

Klages' lawyer, Mary Chartier, said she and her client are "extremely pleased" and called the investigation leading to the charges a "sham" attempt to punish Klages for Nassar's actions.

"The government utterly ignored the fact that there wasn’t any plausible evidence of a causal link between Mrs. Klages’ stated lack of memory of an alleged conversation in 1997 and its investigation into Larry Nassar in 2018," Chartier wrote.

Klages was found guilty by a jury in February 2020 of two counts of lying to a peace officer during the 2018 investigation into the sexual assaults committed over decades by former MSU and USAG doctor Larry Nassar. Two gymnasts testified they told Klages about Nassar's abuse in 1997.

