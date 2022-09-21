Severe thunderstorm watch for Metro Detroit, southeast Michigan

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for most of southeast Michigan until 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Southeast wind gusts may reach speeds of 60 mph and cause damage, the National Weather Service warns. Other hazards include one-inch hail, excessive lightning and heavy rainfall. The NWS encourages people to seek shelter in an interior room on the lowest floor of a building immediately.

The Detroit Police Department encouraged travelers to exercise caution while driving Wednesday this afternoon.

"Remember to slow down, keep space between the vehicle in front of you, and if you see pooling water − turn around!" Detroit police said in a post on Facebook.

DTE Energy said they are "prepped and ready" if the severe weather causes power outages in southeast Michigan this afternoon.

"Our Storm Response Teams are ready to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Please be safe and remember to stay at least 20 feet from any downed power lines — assume they are live and dangerous," the company said online.

