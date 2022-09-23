University of Michigan to establish firearm research center

Ann Arbor — The University of Michigan will use a $5.5 million federal grant to establish a National Institutes of Health firearm research center to oversee community-based research projects designed to reduce firearm-related injuries, the school said Friday.

In a press release announcing the launch, the university said the new entity will collaborate with the NIH to provide "cross-network coordination, communication, analytics, engagement and dissemination efforts to help advance three new research projects led by teams at George Washington University, the University of Chicago and the University of Mississippi Medical Center," the release said.

The funding will support the first three years of a planned five-year operation, the release said.

"This grant provides an opportunity for the field of firearm injury prevention research to continue expanding and addressing new research questions across the national landscape that can help address and prevent this public health issue," Patrick Carter, co-director of U-M's Institute for Firearm Injury Prevention said in a statement.

Firearms were the number one cause of death for children ages 1-19 in the United States, taking the lives of 4,357 children, in 2020, the most recent year data was available, according to the Centers for Disease Control. In Detroit alone, dozens of children have been shot since the start of 2022.

On Aug. 1, Detroit Police Chief James White said 50 kids under age 18 had been shot in Detroit, 10 fatally. Since then, at least seven more children were shot in the city, two fatally. An eight-year-old girl was fatally shot earlier this month while she and a 10-year-old were left home alone.

At UM's new firearms institute, the facility will collaborate with research teams at the three universities, to "centralize their collective efforts, addressing disparities in firearm violence and evaluating the effectiveness of community-level prevention strategies," the release said.

The center originally launched in 2021 as part of a separate $10 million university commitment to generate new knowledge and advance solutions to reduce firearm injuries and deaths.

"Firearm injuries have increased significantly over the past decade, and addressing the issue requires a multifaceted and collaborative approach," said Marc Zimmerman, co-director of the U-M Institute for Firearm Injury Prevention and the Marshall H. Becker Collegiate Professor of Public Health.

NIH was provided $12.5 million through the Fiscal Year 2022 Consolidated Appropriations Act to study firearm violence and develop prevention strategies.