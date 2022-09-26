Lifted COVID rules at Canada border will 'simplify' race prep for Detroit marathon

Two years and a half after COVID-19 put a serious damper on the city's beloved Detroit Free Press Marathon, this October's run may be a little closer to normal after Canada on Monday announced plans to dismiss its border restrictions for those crossing the border.

With the announcement, that means runners competing in the international marathon in mid-October will no longer have to: provide and carry proof of vaccination; provide and carry proof of vaccination on race day; complete the ArriveCAN form prior to race day; or carry ArriveCAN registration on race day.

“We welcome today’s announcement in time for this year’s return of our International Detroit Free Press Marathon,” said Aaron Velthoven, vice president and executive producer of the marathon, in a statement. “The lifting of the COVID-19-related entry restrictions will simplify the race preparations for our participants and is yet another step toward returning our great International race to pre-pandemic norms.”

The Detroit Free Press Marathon attracts thousands of runners every year. Over 12,000 participated in the 2021 marathon, but the 2020 run was held virtually and last year runners remained in the United States and did not cross into Windsor, Canada.

The announcement on Monday from Canada's government means travelers will not have to take COVID-19 tests, quarantine, or isolate effective as of Saturday.

The changes announced by the Government of Canada will not impact the Detroit Free Press Marathon’s deadlines for registration, deferrals, transfer or change in category. The deadline to enter this year’s international races was Aug. 24, so no additional runners will be accepted at this time.

This year's marathon is scheduled for Oct. 16.