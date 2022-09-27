Northville Township police need help naming new support puppy

The Northville Township Police Department announced their newest recruit Tuesday, a 16-week-old Goldendoodle in need of a name.

The puppy is a male and residents can suggest names on the police department's Instagram and Facebook or email suggestions to socialmedia@twp.northville.mi.us by Sept. 30.

The puppy will begin training in November before joining the department as a support dog that will comfort people in crisis, particularly during traumatic events. Support dogs can decrease witnesses' anxiety and help improve communication between residents and officers. The new puppy will also likely be present at community events and local schools, the department said in a news release.

“He will be a visible and highly popular member of our Department and we couldn’t be more excited to include him in our community policing programming,” Police Chief Scott Hilden said.

Community Service Officer Andrew Domzalski will be the new dog's handler and he will take the dog with him to work and home afterward.

"After speaking with various experts, other police departments and then meeting the Goldendoodle’s gentle parents, we knew we found a special buddy to help our great community," Domzalski said. "I met him over the weekend and he’s awesome. Northville Township Police Department is lucky to have him. Now we need our residents to name him quickly. I can’t wait to hear their ideas."

