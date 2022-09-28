Metro Detroiters brace for Hurricane Ian's impact

As Hurricane Ian barreled toward Florida Wednesday, nearing Category 5 status and forcing evacuations, Metro Detroiters also braced for impact, scrambling to protect homes in Florida and booking flights back home.

At Detroit Metro Airport, dozens of flights were canceled though some were still arriving from other parts of Florida, namely Ft. Lauderdale.

Delta Airlines stopped Wednesday's operations at airports in Tampa Bay, Sarasota, Orlando and Fort Meyers, the company announced in a news release. Delta is hopeful that flights will safely resume operations on Friday if conditions allow and their operations are expected to continue at other Florida airports throughout the week.

United Airlines also proactively canceled hundreds of inbound and outbound flights scheduled on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for airports in Jacksonville, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Orlando, Key West, Tampa Bay, Sarasota and Fort Meyers. More cancellations are possible but the company has issued travel waivers for travelers in impacted areas.

Metro Detroiters with homes in Florida, meanwhile, braced themselves for the massive storm and the damage it may wreak.

Dan and Alison Ristkovski of West Bloomfield have two rental homes in Kissimmee. Dan was supposed to fly out of Florida Wednesday but managed to fly out Tuesday.

"Dan was actually just there yesterday," said Alison. "He's home now thankfully. The eye is set to go straight over Kissimmee."

Royal Oak resident Steve Woznicki owns a condo in Port Charlotte, directly in the path of Hurricane Ian, and a house in Bonita Springs about an hour south of there. Woznicki's family in Bonita Springs did not have plans to evacuate and is taking shelter at a neighbor's home that is better equipped for the storm.

"We just lost power (in Bonita)," the 58-year-old said. "We just had our roof replaced last May and we just had a new pool cage put on in February so I'm really concerned about that."

In preparation for stormy weather, Woznicki moved all of his home's outdoor furniture inside at the beginning of the summer.

"At least with the furniture out stuff can't blow around," he said.

A full-time tenant staying in Woznicki's Port Charlotte condo had not evacuated yet but told him power was still on Wednesday morning. The condominium also has storm shutters installed and has reinforced the roof's attachment to the building.

"She (the tenant) said that they were expecting the worst around 11:30 a.m. and I haven't heard from her since 10:30 a.m," he said. "She said the power was still on, they were okay and that was the last I heard."

Woznicki is waiting to see the damage Hurricane Ian causes before heading to his Florida homes early, as he already planned to visit at the end of October. Flying to Florida immediately after a hurricane can be difficult and, Woznicki says from experience.

"If our power stays on I'll feel safe," he said. "If there's damage or it looks really bad on the cameras, I'll try to get down there this weekend, basically, as soon as I could get a flight out."