Texas man who hid drugs in wine-loaded truck sentenced to 14 years

A Texas man was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years in prison after authorities caught him transporting hundreds of pounds in narcotics across Michigan hidden in a truck carrying wine, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced.

Roque Carranza-Alvarado, 28, formerly of Dallas, Texas, pleaded guilty in March to three counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

On June 13, 2021, Michigan State Police stopped his truck for a traffic violation on Interstate 94 in Jackson County while headed to Metro Detroit, according to a criminal complaint filed last year.

Using a drug-sniffing dog, law enforcement agents found and seized 286 pounds of methamphetamine, 60 pounds of a fentanyl analogue, 60 pounds of cocaine and 800 grams of crack cocaine from the truck's cab, court records show.

The drugs had an estimated street value of between $3 million and $4 million and "the fentanyl analogue alone seized ... could have amounted to 270,000 or more individual distribution units and resulted in overdoses and deaths," authorities wrote.

The truck also was loaded with 1,100 cases of wine from California to be delivered in Roseville, and state police seized $11,000 in cash. Carranza-Alvarado told investigators he received the drugs from a man at a truck stop in California, according to the complaint.

“This defendant was caught transporting a very significant amount of drugs that could have done untold damage to Michigan communities," Special Agent in Charge Orville Greene of the Drug Enforcement Administration said in a statement. "DEA and our state, local and federal partners, will employ every resource available to hold individuals and organizations, who peddle poisons-for-profit, accountable."

Reached Wednesday night, Steven Scharg, the attorney representing Carranza-Alvarado, told The Detroit News he did not believe his client's background merited the lengthy sentence.

"I definitely understand that my client was traveling as a truck driver with large quantities of narcotics and the damage that the narcotics can cause to people on the streets," he said. "I can also understand that the judge wants to send a message to others who are doing the same thing. However, I feel that the sentence was very harsh. My client was the mule, 28 years old and (had) no prior felony record."

Carranza-Alvarado was sentenced in federal court in Port Huron by U.S. District Judge Robert Cleland.

“Fentanyl and methamphetamine are poisoning our communities and killing our citizens," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said. "We will aggressively pursue and prosecute those who are harming our communities with dangerous drugs."