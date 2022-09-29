4 more charged in connection to graduation shooting in west Michigan

Four more suspects have been charged in connection with a May 19 high school graduation ceremony in Kent County, officials said.

Amanti Wilson, 18, of Kentwood, and three male juveniles from Grand Rapids were each charged with several crimes, including weapons offenses, possession of a stolen vehicle, and felony firearm, the Kent County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. They also said Wilson is currently lodged at the Livingston County Jail on unrelated charges while the three juveniles, ages 17, 17 and 16, are being held at the Kent County Juvenile Detention Center.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on the shooting should call the Kent County Sheriff's Office at (616) 632-6125, or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 to remain anonymous.

The shooting happened before 7:30 p.m. May 19, 2022, in the parking lot at East Kentwood High School in Kentwood after a graduation ceremony for Crossroads Alternative High School, part of the Kentwood Public Schools district.

According to a preliminary investigation, a group in a white Hyundai drove by the school and fired shots. As the Hyundai sped away, another group of people who were at the school returned fire. That group then fled in a Mercedes.

Two people were shot in the gunfight, a 40-year-old woman from Grand Rapids and a 16-year-old boy from Texas, police said. The woman was shot in the abdomen and the wrist. The boy was shot in the wrist.

A day after the shooting, authorities said they detained five people in connection with the shooting. Detectives from the sheriff's office detained the group with help from state and local police after a traffic stop in Livonia. They said at the time they believed two of the five and possibly a third person among them were involved in the incident. They also said they recovered multiple firearms in the vehicle.

On May 23, officials said two of the five were charged in connection with the shooting. Shaakir Abdulwahab and Jacqui Hill, both 18 and of Grand Rapids, were charged with carrying a concealed weapon and general felony violation of weapon-free school zones, they said. Both were given a $100,000 bond.

