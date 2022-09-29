Northern Michigan University names Plymouth native as new president

The Northern Michigan University Board of Trustees has named Brock Tessman, a Plymouth native and longtime university administrator and professor with experience in Montana and Georgia, as its new president.

The board voted unanimously Thursday to approve Tessman as the university's new president. Tessman, who has been the deputy commissioner of higher education at the Montana University System since 2018, starts in February.

NMU has been without a president for about a year, after its last president, Fritz Erickson, was fired in September 2021 after he and the Board of Trustees could not reach a deal for him to resign. Then-Board Chair Tami Seavoy said the board lost confidence in his ability to lead the university. She said they "expected more thoughtful and critical action from him on many issues."

Kerri Schuiling, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, has acted as interim president since Erickson was fired.

The board said Thursday they were excited about Tessman's future at Northern. Trustee Jason Morgan said Tessman brings leadership experience and "exceptional qualifications" to the university.

"I know that under his leadership, Northern Michigan University's brightest days are on the horizon," Morgan said.

Trustee Alexis Hart said she appreciated his attention to enrollment with an increased focus on retention, as well as his success with diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. She said the caliber of the applicants they received was outstanding.

Seavoy said they got good feedback from the campus community on Tessman. He is student-centric, a clear and direct communicator and a visionary and dynamic leader, she said.

Tessman was the dean of the honors college and a political science professor at the University of Montana from 2015 to 2018. He also spent nine years at the University of Georgia as a professor and director of undergraduate and graduate programs in the Department of International Affairs, the director of the Asia study abroad program, and the associate director of the Center for the Study of Global Issues.

He grew up in Plymouth and graduated from Brown University with a bachelor's degree in international relations. He received both his master's in international relations and doctorate in political science at the University of Colorado at Boulder.

kberg@detroitnews.com