Michigan crews, volunteers head to Florida to help in hurricane's aftermath

Greg Martin has seen much devastation since launching the nonprofit Disaster Relief At Work, which has its main office in Oakland County, more than a decade ago. But arriving in Florida on Thursday in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian to help deliver supplies to recovering residents still was sobering.

"It's apocalyptic," Martin told The Detroit News. "When I drove down I-75, I was two hours out from Fort Myers and I could already see the trees down on the highway, like they’d been mowed down."

Martin joins a host of volunteers, relief organizations and others in the Sunshine State a day after Ian landed as one of the strongest hurricanes to hit the U.S. It flooded homes, left widespread damage and cut power for more than 2 million customers.

That devastation means the Michiganians stepping up to help face plenty of work ahead.

Tricia Nelson, a volunteer with the American Red Cross Michigan Region, arrived in Tallahassee, the state capital, on Thursday expecting to staff a shelter, likely on the western coast, through Oct. 11. She receives her orders from the Red Cross officials in Orlando on Friday.

There were initially 12 Michigan Red Cross volunteers deployed before the storm, but that figure has climbed near 30, officials said.

Nelson, a Hartland retiree who started volunteering after her husband's death in 2020, has previously helped out after hurricanes in Louisiana and typically enjoys feeding clients, whether late-night snacks or daily meals.

"My main thing is making sure that everybody is as comfortable as they possibly can be, try to keep the kids busy and fill their bellies and give them some love," she said. "This is a very dark time in all of their lives and the Red Cross is an incredible organization. I'm looking forward to meeting up with some of my friends from around the country."

DTE Energy is also part of the efforts. Through mutual assistance, the utility sent about 350 contracted linemen earlier this week, communications manager Colleen Rosso said.

"They were already in Florida and staged and ready to help with the restorations before the hurricane hit," she said, adding similar plans were in place when Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico in 2017.

Martin's group, which also has a facility in Mississippi, has sent teams around the country to respond to more than 100 natural disasters since 2012. In the last year, that has included other hurricanes and flooding.

For Ian, Martin left Michigan then drove to Georgia ahead of the storm. Once the turbulence pushed east, he steered a truck and trailer into Florida bearing customized buckets filled with supplies to relieve struggling residents needing to clear floodwater, patch roofs or other essentials.

Once reaching Fort Myers and nearby Punta Gorda, which were particularly hard-hit, he linked with other groups to find people who hadn't evacuated and needed the deliveries.

"By the time we’re ready to unload, there’s a line of people," Martin said.

Martin plans to depart for DRAW's Mississippi warehouse to reload; another larger team of volunteers is slated to drive back to the area by early next week.

While the scenes of the ravaged areas are difficult, he said, spotting the caravans of others headed in to assist is encouraging.

"It's cool camaraderie when you're driving south and you know you’re all going to serve the same people, many of whom you’ve never met before," Martin said.