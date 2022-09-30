More free COVID-19 tests available for Michigan residents

Michigan residents can request more free COVID-19 tests from the state health department, thanks to a partnership between the state's health and human services department and the Rockefeller Foundation.

State officials on Friday morning announced that 289,000 additional tests are available and will be distributed to 58,000 homes across the state. Each participating home will receive a kit of five tests.

"We are pleased to announce the availability of these additional COVID-19 tests through our partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation," Chief Medical Executive Natasha Bagdasarian said in a statement Friday. “Testing remains a critical tool in managing the spread of COVID-19 and reduces the risk of spreading the virus to our loved ones and neighbors. We encourage residents to take advantage of these free tests as we head into the fall season when respiratory diseases, like COVID-19, spread most easily.”

Any household in Michigan can order a test kit and should receive it within a week. Orders can be placed here. Households without internet access can call 211 for assistance ordering tests.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services also encouraged families to make a COVID-19 plan and recommended keeping some at-home COVID-19 tests and masks on hand and staying up to date with vaccinations.

The health department also works with libraries across the state to offer free at-home COVID-19 tests. Participating libraries can be found here. Private health insurance companies are also required to cover the cost of up to eight at-home COVID-19 tests a month.

hmackay@detroitnews.com