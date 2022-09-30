State police: Woman struck by car, killed in SW Mich. after leaving adult care facility

A 33-year-old woman who walked away from a southwestern Michigan adult foster care facility died Thursday after being hit by a car, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers from the state police's Paw Paw Post were called at about 6 a.m. Thursday to a location on westbound Interstate 94 at mile marker 60.6 in Paw Paw Township for a report of a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian, officials said in a Tweet.

According to a preliminary investigation, a vehicle traveling west on I-94 near the mile marker struck a female pedestrian in the freeway's left lane. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Troopers closed the freeway for about two hours to conduct their investigation. They said they learned the victim had walked away from an adult foster care facility in Decatur.

Investigators said the driver of the vehicle was wearing a seat belt and it is not known at this time whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. They also said the investigation is ongoing.

cramirez@detroitnews.comTwitter: @CharlesERamirez