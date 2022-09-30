The News' politics editor wins Loeb award for commentary

The Detroit News

The Detroit News' politics editor Chad Livengood has won a coveted journalism award for his commentary.

Livengood, who is also a columnist at The News, was previously a reporter and columnist at Crain's Detroit Business. His auto insurance commentary at the publication earned the top prize in the commentary category at the 2022 Gerald Loeb Awards for Distinguished Business and Financial Journalism.

The winners were announced Thursday in New York City.

Launched in 1957, the awards are considered the highest honor in business journalism in the United States.

Livengood was a political reporter in The News' Lansing Bureau from 2012-2016 before joining Crain's.

He rejoined The News' politics team in May.

The Chelsea native graduated from Central Michigan University and has also reported in Missouri and Delaware.