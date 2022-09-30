USA Today poll names Upper Peninsula No. 1 spot to view fall foliage

Fall has arrived and Michigan's vibrant fall colors, especially in the Upper Peninsula, are top notch, according to a new USA Today survey.

The Upper Peninsula was ranked No. 1 in USA Today Best Fall Foliage Destination 2022. It beat out locations such as the Pocono mountains in Pennsylvania; Stowe, Vermont; and Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

The UP's colorful display of fall leaves peaks in the final two weeks of September and the first week of October. Last year the UP's brilliant fall colors could be seen from space.

Many leaf peepers, or people who visit areas to view the fall foliage, enjoy the drive down M-36 past Copper Country State Forest and along the shores of Lake Roland, according to USA Today's poll.

To nominate the best 20 destinations for viewing autumn leaves USA Today assembled a panel of travel experts.

