Michigan launches $21 million blight elimination program for local communities

The state of Michigan has launched $21.55 million in grant funding for a blight elimination program that is open to local land banks and municipal officials across the state.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the program on Friday, with the initiative aimed at helping communities address vacant and deteriorated properties.

The competitive grant process will be administered by the State Land Bank Authority, and the funding is part of a larger $75 million in funds included in the latest budget that have been allocated towards blight elimination.

“Michigan’s bipartisan, $75 million investment in blight elimination will help communities across the state increase surrounding property values, improve the health of local housing markets, remove safety hazards, and boost local tax revenue,” Whitmer said in a statement in conjunction with the announcement.

Grant funding secured through the $21 million program can be used to stabilize or demolish vacant buildings. The funding can also be put towards environmental remediation of vacant land.

Counties, cities, townships, and local land banks are all eligible to submit a request for proposal through the State land bank.

“Getting this done will help us build safer, more prosperous communities and create areas for new small businesses, housing, and green space, converting underutilized land into productive spaces for the community.”

According to a press release about the program, rural counties will be eligible for at least $200,000 in grant funding for eligible projects, even if there is not a local land bank established there.

Michigan Association of Land Banks President Anne Giroux called the funding an “exciting opportunity” for Michigan communities to “improve neighborhoods.”

“Removing blighted properties is an important step in stabilizing and revitalizing local communities,” said Emily Doerr, Executive Director of the SLBA. “This funding allows us to further our efforts toward transforming blighted structures into functional spaces that will once again contribute to our economy.