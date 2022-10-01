Michigan man pleads guilty in Jan. 6 officer assault

Another Michigan resident has pleaded guilty to charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol, this time in connection with assaulting a law enforcement officer.

On Wednesday, Logan Barnhart of Holt pleaded guilty in a Washington D.C. courtroom, more than 2.5 years after he was reportedly part of a mob that violently attacked police officers at the Capitol Building during the breach.

The 41-year-old’s courtroom plea comes just weeks after Flint resident Justin Jersey pleaded guilty for his involvement in the riots seeking to disrupt Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory.

U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan presided over Barnhart's court appearance on Wednesday.

“Are you pleading guilty because you are guilty?” Sullivan asked during the hearing, NBC News reported.

Responding to the judge's question, according to the media outlet, Barnhart replied “Yes, sir," saying the summary of offenses outlined in his guilty plea were "100% true."

In media reports on his arrest and guilty plea, the Michigan man has been described as a body builder and a model for romance novel covers.

A Facebook page listed as belonging to Barnhart described him as a "national physique competitor, personal trainer and online coach." A private Instagram page also listed as associated with Barnhart said he was a pipe layer and heavy-machine operator.

Barnhart was arrested in August 2021 on a number of charges, including civil disorder and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds. His guilty plea on Wednesday was for assaulting law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, Barnhart’s charges stem from a violent confrontation with law enforcement outside the Capitol Building on Jan. 6.

Barnhart and another rioter, Jack Whitton, reportedly used a crutch to hit a Metropolitan Police Department officer that afternoon before dragging the cop down stairs into the mob crowd. Once the officer was in the crowd, he was beaten with a flagpole, a baton and other weapons. Later, Barnhart man supported other rioters who were facing off against a line of police officers.

Barnhart will be sentenced by a federal judge in March 2023 and could face up to 20 years in prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said it has arrested more than 870 people in connection with the riots and the Capitol breach. More than 265 have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Barnhart was identified as part of a sweeping effort by the FBI to determine the identities of individuals who broke into the Capitol Building while Congress was in session to certify the votes of the 2020 presidential election.

More than a dozen people from Michigan have been charged with crimes in connection to the Jan. 6 riots, including residents from Macomb County.