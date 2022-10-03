Man accused of brandishing gun at Benzie Co. park

A Northwestern Michigan man has been charged after allegedly brandishing a handgun at another man in a park Friday, Michigan State Police said.

Taylor Cordell Tinch, 25, of Copemish, was arraigned Monday in 85th District Court in Benzie County on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, brandishing a firearm, and possession of cocaine-less than 25 grams.

A judge set his bond at $5,000 and scheduled his next court date for Oct. 24, 2022.

If convicted, he faces up to 5 years in prison for carrying a concealed weapon, 90 days for brandishing a firearm and four years for cocaine possession-less than 25 grams.

State police said troopers from its Cadillac Post were called at about 2 p.m. Friday to Thompsonville Park in Thompsonville for a report of a man brandishing a handgun. Witnesses told them the suspect had left the park in a maroon van.

Troopers located the van at a home in Copemish and arrested the suspect as he exited the vehicle.

According to a preliminary investigation, the suspect — later identified as Tinch — was looking at a vehicle in the park. A man approached the suspect to see what he was doing and Tinch allegedly lifted his sweater to reveal a handgun in his waistband. He then left the park.

Troopers searched the van after Tinch was arrested and found two Sig Sauer .177 caliber handguns. They also also found an ibuprofen bottle containing a white powdery substance that tested positive forcocaine.

